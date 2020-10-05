No travel restriction on Pahang civil servants, says state secretary

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuantan March 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 5 — The Pahang government has not issued any interstate travel restrictions on its civil servants, says state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

Refuting a WhatsApp message that went viral today, he stressed that there was no such directive issued at the Pahang Task Force committee meeting, purportedly held today, as claimed.

“The state government has yet to decide on the matter,” he told Bernama, here.

The message, among others, claimed that the ban included travelling to attend courses and meetings, which could be done via online, as an alternative for the civil servants involved.

The message also claimed that the order was effective immediately until a date to be informed later. — Bernama