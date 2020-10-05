Covid-19: Congregational prayers, religious activities in Penang mosques to continue, says state mufti

Penang Mufti Datuk Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor speaks to the press about the Bayan Lepas Light Railway Transit (BL LRT) that will be built near Masjid Jamek Sungai Nibong Besar in George Town in this file picture taken on June 21, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — Congregational prayers and religious activities in all mosques and surau in Penang including in Permatang Janggus, Penaga, near here, can still be continued by complying with the Covid-19 standard operation procedure (SOP) in the effort to curb its spread.

Penang Mufti, Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said the State Health Department (JKN) had informed his department there was no need to close mosques or surau, to date, as the situation was still under control.

“On the religious activities in the Permatang Janggus area, the State Mufti Department is seeking the views of the State Fatwa Council on whether to close the mosques and surau in the Permatang Janggus area or otherwise.

“But personally, I think there is no pressing need to close the mosques and surau in the area to date.

“It is different from the need to close a school as the student activities are difficult to control,” he said when contacted, here, today.

On Thursday, Penang Education Department Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad directed SK Permatang Janggus to be closed until October 8 after a woman teacher there tested positive for Covid-19, in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Subsequently, all the pupils and teachers at the school had undergone screening tests for Covid-19.

On Saturday, the media reported that three new cases were recorded in Penang involving two cases who returned from Sabah and one more from a new cluster, namely, Bah Rose which involved locals, including a seven-year-old child in Permatang Janggus.

Meanwhile, Wan Salim, who is also the State Fatwa Council chairman, said if the situation became more pressing with an increase of Covid-19 in Permatang Janggus or other areas, the council would make a suitable decision to prevent the plague from continue spreading.

He said, any decision that would be made must balance the importance of spiritual development of the community and their safety and health.

“Generally, the Covid-19 pandemic in the state is still under control, except that I am urging those attending congregational prayers and conducting religious activities at the mosques and surau to follow the existing SOP as stipulated by the authorities,” he said. — Bernama