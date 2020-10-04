As Covid-19 cases spike, health minister says public too complacent now

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to reporters after a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya August 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has reminded the public to always remain vigilant and not fall into complacency in upholding the new normal, so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Harian Metro reported him as saying that when the movement control order (MCO) was first implemented on March 18, many were aware of the virus’ source and how to prevent it from spreading.

Dr Adham said the public at the time was attentive and listened to self-care advise, frequently washing their hands, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places and close-contact conversation — suggesting this is no longer the case.

“Yet now during the recovery MCO period, we have seen these practices yet to become a part of daily culture. Many still gather in large numbers while shopping, and at times not wearing face masks,” he said during an event at Desaru, Kota Tinggi in Johor.

The minister added that it seems as though those who flout the rules do so without fearing death, and only begin to worry and fear when they hear of increasing cases and when restricted MCO is imposed in certain localities.

“The new normal should be a part of social culture all the time, not just when there is an upsurge in Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Malaysia records 293 new cases today, with yesterday’s 317 record high in recent times.

Since Friday, Malaysians have taken to social media to lambast the country’s politicians for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate, after the country recorded its second-highest spike in daily coronavirus cases following the Sabah state election.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government has also drawn criticism for failing to impose controls such as mandatory screening for travellers from Sabah prior to the election, and for allowing people to cut short a 14-day home quarantine order if they tested negative for the virus.

Muhyiddin has instead laid the blame on the number of undocumented migrants entering the country unauthorised for the spike in Sabah.