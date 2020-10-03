Covid-19: Labuan health director tells shoppers, Menumbok-Labuan speedboat passengers, mosque congregation told to undergo tests

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Oct 3 — Shoppers at two bundle clothing sites, Menumbok-Labuan speedboat passengers, and a Friday prayer congregation have been told to go for Covid-19 tests after positive cases were detected at these places.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the affected bundle clothing sites were at Tapak Pesta Bundle Ujana Kewangan between September 17 and 21 and Tapak Pesta Bundle (next to Dorsett Grand Hotel) between September 23 and 26.

One of the vendors there had tested positive for the virus, he told Bernama here today.

Others who should immediately come forward for screening are Menumbok-Labuan speedboat passengers and individuals at the Menumbok Jetty Terminal waiting station on September 22, and the Friday prayer congregation at Surau Nurul Islam Bandar Labuan (Masjid India) on September 25, as another infected person was present at these venues.

Dr Ismuni said the announcements calling individuals to come forward for tests had been shared widely among major Labuan communities and WhatsApp groups of government agencies and other social media platforms.

“As we have a patient from the bundle clothing sites and another had gone to the jetty terminal and mosque, we are reminding those who had been there to get tested for Covid-19 immediately,” he said.

Labuan recorded one new case yesterday, bringing to 29 the total number of cases on the island. There have been no deaths so far.

Dr Ismuni also urged those ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine to observe it strictly and practise physical distancing with family members, including staying in separate rooms and using separate bathrooms.

He said more than 8,000 samples had been taken for Covid-19 tests since last Saturday, mostly from those who had returned from the Sabah mainland. — Bernama