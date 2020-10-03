Childcare centres in Covid-19 red zone areas nationwide ordered to close

Community Development Department director-general Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin said the decision to close the child care centres was made on the advice by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus among students and staff. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TASEK GELUGOR, Oct 3 — All childcare centres under the Community Development Department (Kemas) in the Covid-19 red zone areas nationwide have been ordered to close as a precautionary measure, said its director-general Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin.

He said the decision to close the child care centres was made on the advice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus among students and staff.

“I have instructed all Kemas kindergartens and nurseries in the Covid-19 red zone areas, as advised by MOH, to close until MOH gives the permission to reopen.

“So far, a total of 281 kindergartens and nine nurseries in Kedah, Terengganu and Sabah, involving 6,699 students, have been closed... but we expect there will be more (kindergartens and nurseries) in the red zone in other states that will be closed,” he told reporters a discourse programme “Wacana Ilmu Wanita Inspirasiku” here today.

The programme was opened by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, who is Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament.

Yesterday, a total of 287 Covid-19 cases were recorded, the highest daily tally so far, bringing to a total of 11,711 cases in the country so far.

Mohamad Yazid said since the child care centres under Kemas were reopened after the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), they operated according to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) with only between 30 to 50 per cent of students, depending on the size of the classrooms, allowed to attend daily.

He said there are currently 11,900 classes involving 220,000 students attending Kemas kindergartens and nurseries nationwide.

“Actually not all the students are sent to the child care centres everyday as only 30 to 50 per cent of the children are allowed to be sent there. They take turns, for example if A comes today, the child will not come tomorrow.

“The classes are held in compliance with the prescribed SOP, including sanitised everyday,” he added. — Bernama