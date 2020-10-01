Sabah rep baulks at BN sec-gen’s call to appoint PAS assemblymen, says would harm state’s fabric

Lasimbang expressed concern that a PAS representative could lead to the neglect of Sabah natives as the Islamist party was not known to accept multiculturalism. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 1 — Appointing a PAS representative into the state assembly would be detrimental to the harmonious nature of Sabah’s multicultural landscape, said Sabah DAP Wanita chief Jannie Lasimbang

She said that talk that a PAS leader could be nominated as a Sabah assemblyman was worrying, especially given rumours that this person could be made the assigned to the state’s Ministry of Law and Native Affairs.

PAS did not contest any seat during the 16th state election and has never won in the state.

“PAS has clearly demonstrated that it is not open to other faiths, especially with the statements by MP for Pasir Putih, Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salled about the bible being distorted and his attitude towards Christians.

“PAS has always taken an extremist view, and would be detrimental to all faiths, including Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Taoist, Hindu or indigenous beliefs,” said Lasimbang.

Under Article 14 of the Sabah state constitution, the governor may appoint up to six unelected assemblymen to join the 73 chosen by voters.

Lasimbang, the Kapayan assemblyman who was formerly the assistant minister of law and native affairs, expressed concern that a PAS representative could lead to the neglect of Sabah natives as the Islamist party was not known to accept multiculturalism.

“Many important native cultural principles the Warisan Plus government have worked to uphold and strengthen, and improvements on the Native Court systems are likely to be neglected as these are not in the interest of PAS. The efforts introduced and achieved in 26 months are far more relevant to Sabah than that of the National Culture Policy,” she said.

Lasimbang, who is also the DAP central executive committee in charge of its native affairs council, said a place for PAS in the state Cabinet would “spell the end of religious and ethnic harmony that people in Sabah have enjoyed and nurtured”.

She argued that while Sabahans voted for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, they did not vote for PAS.

She then challenged KDM leaders in PBS and Star who were vocal on Sabah rights issues to come out and make a strong stand against the proposed appointment of a PAS representative in the state assembly.

“PBS and Star have always rejected the kind politics that PAS represents, but now that they are in power why are they silent?

“Surely they know that the people of Sabah are against this. Is their newly-wielded power and position more important than Sabah’s interest?” she said.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that he expected political ally PAS to receive one of six available positions for nominated assemblymen in Sabah, and suggested that Umno could get two.

Annuar, who is also an Umno supreme council member, then said the remaining three could go to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) allies Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM or Bersatu).

PAS did not contest the recent Sabah elections instead opting to support Perikatan Nasional and BN candidates.

Also today, Annuar said no Chinese ministers could be appointed to the state Cabinet as none won in the state election.