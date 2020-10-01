Dr Noor Hisham says surge in Covid-19 cases point to ‘new wave’

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Malaysia could be seeing the start of a “new wave” in Covid-19 infections, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today after announcing a surge in daily cases to 260 nationwide.

The Health director-general urged the public to do their part to prevent the contagion from spreading further by vigilantly following the Health Ministry’s advice on hygiene and physical distancing.

“Then the second issue is with regards to the projection, if we look at the chart, we have increased cases lately, and that probably is the beginning of a new wave,” he said in a press conference here.

“However, the onus is on us whether we can flatten the curve again,” he added when asked the ministry’s projection on when the country’s Covid-19 cases would hit its peak.

