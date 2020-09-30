Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry seeks RM9m from state govt to train Maths and Science teachers

Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong said the Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry is seeking an allocation of RM9 million from the state government to train science and mathematics teachers next year. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 30 — The state Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry is seeking an allocation of RM9 million from the state government to train science and mathematics teachers next year, its minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin said today.

He said his ministry is waiting for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to give approval by end of the year.

“According to the state Education Department, about 2,500 of these teachers, especially in primary schools, are teaching science and mathematics, which are not their options,” he told reporters after closing the state-level National Science Week here.

He said these teachers were forced to teach the two subjects because of the unequal distribution of science and mathematics teachers in the state.

“This is not about a shortage of science and mathematics teachers. It is about unequal distribution. In some places, like in the urban schools, there are more science and mathematics teachers than in the rural school,” he said.

He said there are 651 schools with a low enrolment of students so the Education Department cannot afford to place science and mathematics teachers in every school.

He that added most of these schools are in rural areas.

Manyin also expressed his concern that less than 25 per cent of students from Sarawak are taking science and mathematics in senior secondary schools.

“The target for the whole of Malaysia is 60 per cent for pure science subjects at Form Four level, but as far as Sarawak is concerned, less than 25 per cent of the students are taking pure science subjects,” he said.

Manyin said even for the whole of Malaysia, the percentage is less than 40 per cent.

He said one of the ways to encourage students to take pure science subjects is to hold the National Science Week to create awareness among the students.