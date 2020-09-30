Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project completion one of my goals, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin clocking in on his first day in office as the state Works Minister in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Newly-appointed state Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has listed the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah as one of his goals.

“My main mission in this ministry is to ensure that the roads in Sabah would be improved and that clean water supply would be sufficient,” Bung Moktar told reporters after clocking in the ministry’s office earlier today.

In view of this, he said that the Pan Borneo Highway project would also be expedited.

“We have been left behind. The Pan Borneo Highway project progress in Sarawak has reached 50 per cent.

“In Sabah, the progress is only between 18 to 20 per cent. This doesn’t make sense as we (Sabah and Sarawak) aree supposed to move together,” he told reporters after clocking in the ministry’s office earlier today.

“We were left behind. Why could Sarawak do it but we couldn’t?” he asked.

Bung Moktar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister 1 said that he would look into the issue in further detail to ensure that Sabah would enjoy good road infrastructure just like the other states in Malaysia.

He pointed out that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had listed both road infrastructure and clean water supply in their ‘Aku Janji’ manifesto.

He arrived at the ministry at 9.57am and was welcomed by Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Richard Jomiji Kinsil and the ministry’s staff.

He was then briefed by the officials on matters related to the ministry. — Borneo Post