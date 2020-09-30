Prof Dr M. Subramaniam is new MMA president

Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam, 73, replaces former MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran (pictured) who now holds the role of immediate past president. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam has assumed the role of Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president for the 2020-2021 term following its first-ever virtual annual general meeting last Saturday.

Dr Subramaniam, 73, replaces former MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran who now holds the role of immediate past president.

Dr Subramaniam said his focus will be on looking into current issues faced by the medical fraternity and to work closely with the government in finding solutions.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our Private Practitioners Section (PPS) and Section Concerning House Officers and Medical Officers (SCHOMOS) and all the newly elected office bearers to resolve issues faced by our colleagues. MMA will continue to engage and work closely with the government on all issues concerning healthcare.

“I look forward to meeting often with the Health Ministry and continue with the special relationship MMA has built with the ministry over the years,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Subramaniam will also seek to work on issues concerning the employment of junior doctors through closer engagement with the government.

The University Kuala Lumpur Royal College of Medicine Perak professor and head of surgical disciplines has been a member of the MMA since 1978 and served the Health Ministry for 22 years.

He was posted as a plastic surgeon to the Kuala Terengganu General Hospital (now known as Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital) covering East Coast hospitals and later served in Perak.

Dr Subramaniam obtained his MBBS degree from JIPMER Pondicherry University of Madras in India, FRCS from Glasgow and received training in Plastic Surgery in Australia from 1981 to 1985.

Among those in the new line-up for the new term are Dr Koh Kar Chai (president-elect), Dr R.Thirunavukarasu (honorary general secretary) and Dr Vasu Pillai Letchumanan (honorary general treasurer). — Bernama