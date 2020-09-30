Police: Carbon monoxide poisoning sole survivor to be discharged this week

Police said the sole survivor of a carbon monoxide poisoning incident on September 17 will be discharged from hospital by the end of this week. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 30 — The sole survivor of a carbon monoxide poisoning incident on September 17, Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan, will be discharged from hospital by the end of this week.

The 21-year-old is currently under observation in a normal ward at the Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin.

According to Central Seberang Perai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shafee Abd Samad, Nor Aqilah’s condition has shown positive progress.

“She did not display any signs of depression after she was told about what happened and about her sister’s death,” he said.

He said the pharmacist graduate underwent physiotherapy at the hospital today and will be referred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a check up on her brains.

On September 17, Nor Aqilah, her twin sister, Nor Adilah, and their fellow college mates, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, fell asleep in their car with the engine running while parked at a petrol station in Sama Gagah here along the North South Highway.

They were found unconscious in the car by Ayuni’s father who went to the scene to search for them when she failed to return home that night.

The three other women succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while Nor Aqilah was placed under close observation at the ICU of the Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin.

The four were returning to their respective homes in Sungai Petani, Bedong and Gurun after a trip to Pulau Jerejak in Penang when they stopped at the fuel station to rest.