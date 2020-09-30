Police: AGC returned investigation paper on minister Khairuddin for breaching Covid-19 quarantine, made several recommendations

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Attorney General Chambers (AGC) has returned the investigation paper (IP) to the police in regards to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s alleged failure to comply with a mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey in July.

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed revealed today that the AGC had made several recommendations on the IP for the police to take further action.

“We have obtained the IP and there are several adjustments we are required to undertake.

“We believe we will complete the recommendations raised by the AGC at the soonest and we will submit the IP again to them,” he told reporters briefly at a press conference here.

Huzir, however, did not disclose the aforementioned recommendations issued by the AGC.

Khairuddin had visited Turkey between July 3 and 7, but was already back in Parliament on July 13.

On August 13, Khairuddin’s predecessor, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, pointed out that the minister was already back in Parliament on July 13 despite only returning to Malaysia six days prior.

As a result, Mohd Khairuddin, who is also a PAS central committee member, was heavily criticised by many parties for failing to comply with the SOPs set by the authorities, in particular defying the quarantine instructions for returning Malaysians from abroad.

Subsequently, the Health Ministry said that it had issued a compound of RM1,000 to Mohd Khairuddin on August 7 for breaching the regulations. Mohd Khairuddin has settled the compound.

Despite being fined RM1,000 over the incident, Khairuddin insisted he did nothing wrong by failing to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine and described the matter as a procedural error.

Under the National Security Council’s SOP, all returnees are tested on arrival and those with negative results must then serve out their 14-day quarantine while those testing positive are sent to a hospital for further treatment.

A breach of this order is punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.