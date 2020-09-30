On social media, Najib joins in as Umno Youth and Armada chiefs squable

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The dispute between Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional from the Sabah state election appeared to be continuing.

Yesterday, former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had an exchange with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal over seat allocations for the latter party.

Asyraf earlier rebutted a post from Wan Ahmad that described PN as a strong coalition despite being new.

Wan Ahmad also said PN did not have “legacy and trust deficit” issues as it is still “new and fresh”, while its leader Tan Sri Muyiddin Yassin was “not arrogant”, which was seen as an indirect attack against Umno.

He also described PAS as a “friend” of the coalition and omitted mention of Umno or BN.

Asyraf responded by saying Umno has been forced to repeatedly concede to Bersatu despite being more influential.

“When we wanted to save the federal government, for the sake of the people, Umno-BN with the largest seat of 43 members of Parliament, with a big heart gave in to PPBM which only has 6 + 15 (MPs who jumped from Umno) to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as PM.

“When we wanted to establish the Perak government, for the sake of the people, Umno-BN with the largest number of seats at 25, the big-hearted state assemblymen still gave in to PPBM which has only four seats, to appoint Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu as MB,” Asyraf said.

Asyraf said the same occurred in Sabah when Umno ceded the chief minister’s post to Bersatu despite winning more seats.

“So, don’t try to go overboard! Umno members also have dignity. We won’t be giving in forever,” Asyraf posted.

Najib responded in support of the Umno Youth chief and told the Bersatu leader that the public was watching.

A Facebook page linked to Armada later posted an image of Najib that was captioned “Penyamun (robber)”.

Armada has since disavowed the page, claiming it was controlled by ex-members who would not return control of it to the wing.