MB: Kedah to submit working paper on Kulim International Airport project on Oct 27

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government will present a working paper supporting the construction of the Kulim International Airport at the National Physical Planning Council meeting. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 30 — The Kedah government will present a working paper supporting the construction of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) at the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting on October 27, said Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the matter could not be brought up at the last MPFN meeting because the Finance Ministry announced that the construction of new airports in the country would be considered only after the tabling of the National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP).

“I have met with the Transport Ministry regarding the NASP study, which is expected to take three years pending finalisation. If we wait any longer, the airport project will be deferred for another three years.

“We have also set up a joint technical committee with the Transport Ministry to expedite the NASP study specifically for the KXP. This is because most requirements such as research for the purpose of tabling the NASP have been completed,” he told reporters after chairing the state exco meeting here today.

The joint technical committee would present the working paper and, hopefully, it would not take long to get an interim NASP particularly for the airport’s development, Muhammad Sanusi added.

After the presentation at the NASP level, which is under the secretariat of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the matter would be brought to the cabinet for deliberation and approval, he said.

“I hope it all goes well Whether the project will get a fiscal injection from the Federal Government or not, the state government must take proactive measures to implement the KXP in any way possible,” the chief minister said. — Bernama