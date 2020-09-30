Ismail Sabri: 98 arrested yesterday over RMCO violations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The police yesterday arrested 98 individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the authorities detained them after inspecting 54,764 locations nationwide.

Ismail said of those arrested, 95 individuals were issued with compounds while three were remanded for further investigations.

“Among the offences were pub and nightclub activities (34), failure to observe physical distancing (24), failure to wear a mask (22), failure to pay quarantine charge (10) and businesses failing to record patron details (8),” he said in a statement today.

The minister also said security personnel from the ongoing Ops Benteng arrested 34 undocumented migrants and four smugglers for attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

From May 1 to Sept 29, 7,427 people have been arrested as a result of this operation.

Ismail Sabri also said enforcers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted 1,204 special inspections on businesses for compliance and warned 18 for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP).