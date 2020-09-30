Health Ministry: New Covid-19 cluster in Kedah, three cases so far

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Kedah cluster has three cases to date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A new cluster of Covid-19 infections has been detected in Kedah, the Health Ministry announced today, dubbing it the Tembok Cluster.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Kedah cluster has three cases to date.

The index patient was a Malaysian man identified as Case 11,207 who was also the 135th person in the country to have died from the virus.

Dr Noor Hisham said the man tested positive on September 28, and that tracing of his close contacts had resulted in two other individuals being detected as positive for Covid-19.

“These two positive cases involve two Malaysians. They have been admitted to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah for treatment,” he said in a statement today on the new additions to Kluster Tembok.

As of noon today, a total of 169 individuals have been screened as part of the ministry’s efforts to detect other possible cases in Kluster Tembok, with three having tested positive and 166 others pending results.

“The source of infection is still under investigation,” he said.