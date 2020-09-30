Hajiji gets down to business as he clocks in as Sabah CM

Datuk Hajiji Noor clocks in on his first day as Sabah chief minister at the state administrative building September 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Sabah's new Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor began his official duties from his office at the Chief Minister’s Department (JKM), Sabah State Administration Centre, here, this morning.

Hajiji, who wore a light brown bush jacket, scanned his fingers at the electronic clock-in machine while smiling at the media personnel present before entering his office and holding a discussion with JKM officers.

He is scheduled to attend several meetings today including with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan other than some gatherings and discussions.

Yesterday, Hajiji, 65, took his oath of office as the 16th Chief Minister of Sabah before the Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here.

His opposition coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secured a simple majority to take over the state government from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its allies in the 16th Sabah State Election on Saturday (Sept 26) after winning 38 of the 73 seats at stake. — Bernama