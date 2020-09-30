Covid-19: National Registration Dept implements appointment-based operation in Sabah

A general view of the National Registration Department in Putrajaya July 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — The National Registration Department (JPN) has implemented appoint-based operation in Sabah since yesterday due to the Covid-19 hike in the state.

Its Sabah director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said until further notice, it is effective every working day, Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 4pm.

“The appointment-based operation is not applicable to districts placed under administrative Targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO), namely Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna (from September 29 until October 12).

“Appointments can be made at least one day earlier and are subject to available slots,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said appointments could be made at https://mytemujanji.jpn.gov.my/ on a first-come first-served basis and slots provided are limited to ensure compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain Covid-19.

As such. he advises customers to cooperate and to postpone their dealings with JPN if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu and breathing difficulty. — Bernama