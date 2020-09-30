Covid-19: Close contacts of affected Babel gym member tested negative

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — All Covid-19 tests conducted on those identified as close contacts of the Babel fitness gym member tested positive, have returned negative.

Suria KLCC management in a statement today said extensive contact tracing exercise was conducted immediately upon being alerted of the Covid-19 case involving a member of Babel.

According to the statement, to understand the course of events better and for clarity, the footprints of the affected member in Babel Suria KLCC took place on four separate occasions (morning off-peak session) between Sept 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2020.

“As an immediate action to ensure the safety of everyone, Suria KLCC had conducted thorough sanitisation and disinfection exercise of the entire mall, especially at the common areas. These include regular cleaning of items that have more frequent points of contact,” it said.

Meanwhile, the statement said Suria KLCC does not anticipate any impact to the mall’s business as the case is well-contained and business operations will continue as usual.

“We advise members of the public not speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours. During this time, the best measure is to act responsibly and remain calm while obtaining valid information from official sources,” it said. — Bernama