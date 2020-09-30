Bukit Aman: Mohamaddin Ketapi to be quizzed over remarks on Lahad Datu incursion in Sabah

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The police have yet to record the statement of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leader Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi over his remarks on security forces involved in the 2013 Lahad Datu incursion.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed however assured that the former minister will be questioned over the matter, with an appointment having already been fixed.

"We will call him for the statement recording process. An appointment has been made.

"It will be done in Sabah, not here. He (Mohamaddin) has also agreed to come forward to be interviewed," he told reporters briefly at a press conference here.

On September 20, Mohamaddin, a former tourism, arts and culture minister, drew backlash after he purportedly likened the bloody battle between Malaysian armed forces fighting off Sulu terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Sabah to orchestrated 'theatrics'. A 2.30-minute video of his speech was widely shared on social media.

He had made the remark during his campaign trail in the recently concluded 16th Sabah state election.

Following numerous police reports against the former minister over the insulting remark, an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act was opened.

Mohamaddin has since apologised but claimed that part of his speech did not provide the full context. He claimed he was explaining the previous Barisan Nasional government’s failure in tackling the issue of undocumented migrants.