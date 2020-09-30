Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in 29 areas in Petaling district from 11pm today due to burst pipe

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said work to repair the burst pipe was expected to be completed at 5am tomorrow, with water supply set to be fully restored at 8am. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A total of 29 areas in the Petaling district of Selangor experienced unscheduled water supply disruption from 11pm today due to a burst pipe in Persiaran Mimbar, Bukit Jelutong.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said work to repair the burst pipe was expected to be completed at 5am tomorrow, with water supply set to be fully restored at 8am.

“The areas affected include Bandar Kinrara 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9; Jalan Puchong Batu 7 until Jalan Puchong Batu 13; Kampung Bohol; Jalan Kenari; PJS 1 to PJS 11; Kampung Lembah Kinrara and Puchong Mesra.

“Also affected are areas in Sirim; Taman Bukit Kuchai; Taman Kinrara; Puchong Indah; Taman Puchong Permai and Taman Perindustrian 7,” she said in a statement today.

Information on water supply will be provided from time to time through all Air Selangor communication mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Air Selangor application and website at www.airselangor.com, she said. — Bernama