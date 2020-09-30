After Singapore, Sarawak plans to open two more trade offices in Brunei and Kalimantan, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the decision was made following the success of the state’s trade office in Singapore. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 30 — Sarawak plans to open two more trade offices in Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia in efforts to further penetrate the international market, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today.

He said the decision was made following the success of the state’s trade office in Singapore.

“We have identified the premises for the office in Brunei and are looking for a suitable location in Pontianak,” he told reporters after attending a Welfare Micro-Entrepreneurs (UMK) programme here.

The programme was organised by the state’s Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development and Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development. — Bernama