USM urges students from Sabah, red zones to postpone return to campus

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has advised all students coming from Sabah and other Covid-19 red zones to postpone their return trip to the campus as the placements for those requiring quarantine on campus are very limited.

USM in a statement today said students from Sabah and red zones of other states could instead opt for online learning.

“New students who are not from Sabah or other red zones areas may register on October 2, 3 and 4 by driving through (at USM campus), while new students from Sabah and other red zone areas may register online on October 5 via the website pohon.usm.my or via Hebat @USM Android App.

For further details on new student registration, contact the Student Enrollment Unit, Academic Management Division, Registrar’s Department at 1 300 888 876/04-653 3196/4663/3425/2688 or email to [email protected], or the Students Development Affairs and Alumni Division (BHEPA) at 04-653 3106/5825/5823/3482.

Senior students can contact BHEPA for more information.

Meanwhile in Bachok, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) has postponed its face-to-face admission of new and old students from Sabah and other Covid-19 red zone areas.

Deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Mohd Rafi Yaakob said the postponement also involved individuals with travel history from Sabah within 14-day period before registration day.

He said the move was in line with the instruction issued by the Higher Education Ministry which had recommended all Institutions of Higher Learning (IPT) to postpone the registration of new and old students from red zone areas, scheduled to start this October.

“Admission of new and old students who are not from the state of Sabah and other red zone areas will be as scheduled and they must comply with the Guidelines for the Management and Implementation of Student Admission,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama