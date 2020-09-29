Two men trying to escape roadblock die after car plunges into canal in Perlis

Kangar District Police chief Supt Wari Kiew said that in the 10am incident, the suspects, aged 21 and 25, tried to escape in their Honda Civic car when pursued by police but their vehicle skidded into a canal in the paddy fields in Kampung Ujong Batu, Utan Aji. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, Sept 29 — An attempt by two men to flee from a police roadblock at Jalan Lencongan Dua near here ended in tragedy when they died after the stolen car they were in skidded and plunged into an irrigation canal today.

Kangar District Police chief Supt Wari Kiew said that in the 10am incident, the suspects, aged 21 and 25, tried to escape in their Honda Civic car when pursued by police but their vehicle skidded into a canal in the paddy fields in Kampung Ujong Batu, Utan Aji.

“Several villagers at the scene tried to save the suspects but both were confirmed dead by the medical officer who arrived at the scene.

“Checks on the registration number found that the car was reported to have been stolen in 2015,” he said when contacted today.

The victims’ remains were taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama