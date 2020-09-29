Three men nabbed in Melaka, syabu hidden in tea packets worth RM2.5m seized

Melaka Narcotics CID chief Supt Zulkiflee Rashid (2nd left) shows the drug seizures at a press conference at the Melaka contingent headquarters September 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 29 — The tactic of hiding drugs believed to be syabu worth RM2.5 million in tea packets to deceive the authorities failed with the arrest of three men in separate raids in Johor and Klebang Kechil here, last Friday.

Melaka Narcotics CID chief Supt Zulkiflee Rashid said during the raid, the Narcotics CID of Bukit Aman and Melaka arrested the suspects aged 27 to 56 between 7.40pm and 8.40pm.

He said a 56-year-old contractor and his 27-year-old unemployed son were nabbed in the parking lot of an apartment in Klebang Kecil, while a 49-year-old unemployed man who was their friend was arrested in Benut, Pontian.

“With this arrest, police have smashed a drug distribution ring by locals around Melaka and seized a total of 51.85 kg of syabu for the local market and neighbouring countries Melaka contingent headquarters.

“Police found 50 packages, 20 in the booth of a car, and 30 packs on the floor of the back passenger seat of another car,” he told a press conference at the here today.

Zulkiflee said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until October 2 and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for mandatory death penalty by hanging, upon conviction.

He said the 56-year-old suspect had 10 previous drug records and one previous criminal case, the 27-year-old suspect had 10 previous drug records while the 49-year-old suspect had six previous drug records and two previous criminal records. — Bernama