Support Perikatan and Shared Prosperity Vision policy will continue, Muhyiddin tells Malaysians amid political upheavals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said there is no need for him to guarantee the continuation of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030) amid political upheavals that could result in a change of the Malaysian government.

Muhyiddin said his government is fully focused on continuing the policy rolls out as planned and will not be distracted by any political challenges, including a takeover bid posed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Should the PN government win the next GE, don’t ask me when, there is no need for a guarantee. The policy will continue.

“My message is simple, support PN, policy continues. That is the fact. To ensure a good policy remains, there must be a leadership and a government that knows the importance of it for us to achieve a developed country status,” he replied a question posed during a town hall session on the SPV 2030 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here.

The SPV 2030 was launched in October 2019 by Muhyiddin’s predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

It is styled as a 10-year blueprint for the government to provide a decent living standard to all Malaysians ― regardless of their ethnicity, social class and location ― by the year 2030.

To Muhyiddin, the SPV 2030 could help in solving a majority of the persisting inequalities within society, adding that it was not the solution to everything.

“It is a big policy. It is not easy. But the challenge is on us, if PN is prepared to carry such a burden, I think the possibility of it achieving success is far greater.

“This is because of our commitment which is total, more so in the current challenging situation we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

