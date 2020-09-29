Police corporal claims trial in Kuala Lumpur to charge of being absent from work for 50 consecutive days

Mohamad Iskandar Mahusin, 36, was charged under Section 86 of the Police Act 1967 with being absent from work from June 23 to August 11, 2020 and could be punished under the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 12 months, if convicted. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A police corporal claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today to a charge of failing to turn up for work for 50 consecutive days without a valid reason.

Mohamad Iskandar Mahusin, 36, was charged under Section 86 of the Police Act 1967 with being absent from work from June 23 to August 11, 2020 and could be punished under the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 12 months, if convicted.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pudu police station, here.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar offered bail of RM3,500 but Mohamad Iskandar who was not represented, asked for the bail to be reduced as he had been suspended from work and therefore did not get paid and had heart problems.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia allowed bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set November 2 for case mention. — Bernama