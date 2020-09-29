PM to chair new action council to track Shared Prosperity Vision goals

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 Townhall at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), September 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The government will set up the Shared Prosperity Action Council (MTKB) which will act as a top-level monitoring mechanism so that the objectives of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) can be achieved.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said WKB2030 is a core policy in country’s development for the next 10 years, and therefore such as a council must be established so that there is direct positive impact on the people and the country.

“I will chair MTKB, and the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu) will act as the council secretariat and the committees under it.

“Sepadu was established in March to lead the coordination and monitoring functions of the programme’s implementation, initiatives and also projects under WKB2030,” he said at the MakmurBersama @ Kuala Lumpur Town Hall session organised by Institusi Masa Depan Malaysia (Institut Masa) here today.

Also present were Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. — Bernama