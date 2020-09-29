PM Muhyiddin: Islam compelled Putrajaya to impose MCO to save lives

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the launch of the 2020 Nusantara Shariah Judicial and Legal Conference in Sepang September 29, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today his government based its response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Islamic principles, applying the maqasid shariah to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

The maqasid shariah is defined as the overriding philosophy or objective of Islamic law.

Muhyiddin told an international Shariah law conference here that the movement control order was intended to preserve lives and protect citizes’ right to faith, a key tenet of Shariah law.

“In order to protect lives, which is one of the principles of maqasid shariah, the government had enforced several phases of the movement control order,” Muhyiddin said in his opening speech at the Nusantara Shariah Legal and Judiciary Conference.

“As the ruling government, we have a duty to curb the spread of this dangerous virus, and that was why we enforced the MCO,” he added.

MORE TO COME