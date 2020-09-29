Masidi says will ‘tell all’ about sudden Sabah portfolio swap with Bung after retirement

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Md Noor speaks during a press conference at The Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. With him are Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Masidi Manjun. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Masidi Manjun today suggested a long story behind the abrupt exchange of portfolios with Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in the Sabah state Cabinet just hours after their appointment.

The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy chairman was initially announced as state works minister while Bung who is Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief was appointed local government and housing minister.

“What a day! Less than 3 hours after being appointed Works Minister, I am now Local Government & Housing Minister. I swapped job with Bung. Please don’t ask me the reasons. I will tell all after I retire,” Masidi tweeted this afternoon.

The switch was made by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor just hours after he took his oath of office, fuelling rumours of yet another internal tussle between BN and PBS over the choice of portfolios.

Bung immediately sought to extinguish such rumours, putting down the minor reshuffle as a “miscommunication”.

“There was no issue, it was just a mere miscommunication; we are happy that we are part of the government.

“These changes can happen according to our needs, so there is no issue,” he replied to reporters in Kota Kinabalu when asked.

As a result, Bung is now the Sabah works minister on top of being one of the three Sabah deputy chief ministers while Masidi now holds the local government and housing minister on top of his other role as the state’s second finance minister.

Hajiji’s given reason for the reshuffling was to load Masidi with more responsibilities.

He said he needs Masidi’s experience to help him boost Sabah’s economy.