Perak MB under Covid-19 home quarantine after returning from Sabah

IPOH, September 28 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will be absent from all official functions for two weeks as he is undergoing home quarantine following his return from Sabah on September 20.

The Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement today said that Ahmad Faizal decided to self-quarantine despite the negative result of his Covid-19 screening.

“For the information of media friends, the Mentri Besar underwent Covid-19 screening after returning from Sabah on September 20 and the results were negative.

“However, the Mentri Besar decided to undergo quarantine at home (self-quarantine) as a proactive measure,” the statement read.

The Mentri Besar’s Office said Ahmad Faizal underwent the screening following the increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah during its state election campaign.

“During this period, the Mentri Besar will not attend any official functions while all important meetings will take place through video conferencing from home only,” the statement added.