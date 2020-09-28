Hajiji confident of being sworn in as Sabah CM tomorrow, says ‘no more problems’ over his candidacy

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor leaves Magellan Sutera Resort following a press conference in Kota Kinabalu September 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Datuk Hajiji Noor said he was confident he will be sworn in as the Sabah chief minister tomorrow as the decision did not cause issues within Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

When asked if he was certain, just hours after announcing himself as the GRS’ choice, Hajiji again gave his assurance.

“Yes, God willing,” he replied.

“No, no more problems,” he said when asked if his candidacy had caused problems among coalition members.

Hajiji commented before leaving the Magellan Sutera Resort, where he had earlier announced himself as the GRS choice to be the Sabah CM.

He left the resort after a briefing session with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen, the content of which he did not disclose.

Earlier, the Sabah Information Department released a circular announcing the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.