Shafie says Warisan is party with most seats, does not concede defeat

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal casts his vote in Semporna September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal emerged from his residence here at 1.07am, after the Election Commission pronounced the official results of the Sabah election shortly before midnight.

The 62-year-old who retained his Senallang state seat by a comfortable margin looked fatigued and solemn as he addressed the supporters and journalists numbering about 150 people, many who had been waiting since 6pm Saturday when he closeted himself behind the thick walls of his house.

In a quiet voice, Shafie acknowledged the results and thanked voters for giving Warisan the most number of seats.

“We can see from this decision that Warisan is the one single party with the most seats, with 29 seats. I view this as a show of appreciation from all the people who have fulfilled their responsibility and voted in a group of capable leaders.

“We will not forget the confidence and trust that the people has placed in us amidst a politically unstable nation and state and given us the most seats,” he said.

He did not concede defeat to the Opposition alliance of Gabungan Rakyat Bersatu (GRS).

He was asked if he would then pursue forming a state government, but sidestepped the question, saying he would monitor the situation and political development.

Shafie reiterated that the “single biggest party is Warisan”.

At that same time, reporters were camped at the Sutera Harbour Resort where the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition had made its base. Word was that the GRS parties were locked in negotiations to form the state government and choose a chief minister from among them.

The EC’s official and final tally saw GRS take 38 seats in the 73 seats up for grabs in yesterday’s election. The alliance comprised PN which took 17 seats followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 14 and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) seven.

The Warisan Plus coalition — which includes DAP and PKR and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) — took 32.

Independent candidates won in three seats: Kuamut, Kemabong and Pitas.



