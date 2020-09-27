Covid-19: Terengganu Health Dept to probe data leakage claim, says director

The Terengganu Health Department will investigate the alleged leakage of information involving details of two Covid-19 patients which had gone viral on social media since yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 27 — The Terengganu Health Department will investigate the alleged leakage of information involving details of two Covid-19 patients which had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

State Health Director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus stressed that all staff in the department take seriously on the need to preserve patient’s confidentiality.

“Patient’s information is confidential and the department will investigate the allegations,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 patients in Terengganu claimed that they were disappointed and traumatised when their names went viral on social media.

The patients said they would not hesitate to lodge a police report over the matter. — Bernama