Zuraida: Now not the best time for general election due to Covid-19, economy

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after launching her ministry’s community garden pilot project at the Lembah Subang PPR flats in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin shares the same view with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that now was not a good time to hold a general election (GE).

Zuraida said the country was facing a life-threatening health crisis with Covid-19, besides trying its best to revive the economy.

“Yes, I agree with Tun’s (Dr Mahathir) opinion because we are only two and a half years (into the last GE). We are fighting Covid-19 and reviving our economy, so let the government carry on the job.

“By the end of the term, those who want to become the prime minister can contest. Now, it’s time to do our job,” she told reporters after a briefing session and presentation of appointment letters to 124 local community movers from Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in Teluk Kumbar today.

Zuraida said this when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s statement today that it was not possible to hold a GE now as the Covid-19 pandemic situation still posed a risk.

Meanwhile, commenting on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claim that he has strong support and majority to form a new government, Zuraida said 12 MPs had denied supporting Anwar.

“I don’t know how this can happen and what’s his (Anwar) next move,” she said. — Bernama