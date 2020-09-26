Voter turnout for Sabah polls at 48pc as at 1pm, says EC

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — A total of 48 per cent of the eligible voters have cast their ballots as at 1pm in the 16th Sabah state election today, the Election Commission (EC) said.

This compares with a turnout of 41 per cent as at noon.

EC is targeting a turnout of 70 to 75 per cent in this election.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened for the 73 state constituencies at 7.30 am to enable voters to pick a government for the next five years.

The polling centres will close at 5pm.

A total of 1,088,711 voters are eligible to vote today. — Bernama