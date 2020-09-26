Sarawak CM: Country’s political uncertainty caused by battle for PM’s post

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu mini-convention in Betong September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

BETONG, Sept 26 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the country needs foreign investors more than ever to come in and warned that this may not happen if political uncertainty continues.

He said people are in need of assistance from the government as the country recovers from the Covic-19 pandemic.

He said the recent announcement by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he has the majority support of Members of Parliament has once again led to political uncertainty in the country.

“Just as I have thought that things have settled down in Malaysia, then came this shocking news,” he said at the opening of PBB mini-convention here.

He said he was more shocked by the claim that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was supporting Anwar to be the prime minister.

He said as far as he was concerned, none of the GPS leaders had been contacted for their stand.

“If you believe, as a Muslim, that your future is determined by God, then you can plan, but God decides,” the chief minister said, adding that GPS’s top priority is stability and peace for the country.

Abang Johari said Malaysia’s political uncertainty is obviously due to the unending fight over the prime minister’s post.

“The country needs investors and the people need assistance from the government,” Abang Johari, who is also PBB president and GPS chairman, said.

“Then we have this shocking news of someone who wants to be the prime minister.

“It seems that Malaysia has no other things to do since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 2018 general election, except fighting over who should be the prime minister,” he said.

Abang Johari said PBB leaders have principles and will not fight over positions in the government or party.

Commenting on the upcoming state election, the chief minister said he does not know when it will be held.

“Normally, before we are going to have our school examinations, what we do is to do some revision of our studies first.

“This mini-convention is our form of revision, and I am confident that we will pass in our examination which will come in due course,” he added.