Sabah polls: Musa Aman votes at SK Sungai Manila

Sungai Sibuga state assemblyman and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) poses for a photo after casting his vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Manila polling centre in Sandakan September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 26 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman went to cast his vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Manila polling centre, near here, which is in the Sungai Manila state constituency.

The incumbent Sungai Sibuga State Assemblyman arrived at the polling centre at 11 am escorted by his personal bodyguards.

On arrival, the former Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman had his body temperature scanned by an Election Commission (EC) worker and then allowed to enter into the compound of the polling station after he was found without any symptoms.

On the way, Musa greeted some of the voters who were excited to see him.

“Have you voted?...Alhamdulillah. Take care,” he told voters who greeted him.

Despite being heavily guarded, Musa entertained requests by the media to take a photograph of him showing his index finger with the indelible ink as he was going to his car.

The contest for the Sungai Manila state seat witnessed a six-cornered fight involving Mokran Ingkat of Barisan Nasional; Mahmud Sudin (Warisan); M D Anuar MA Yusuf (Liberal Democratic Party); Sahidzan Ag Salleh (PCS); Mohd Arshad Abdul (PPRS); and K Zulkipli @ K Zulkifli Harrith (USNO).

The new state constituency has 12,761 registered voters. — Bernama