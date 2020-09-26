Sabah election: Voters share experience at polling centres via social media

A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink at the voting station located at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 ― Voters have used social media to share their experience of voting in the 16th Sabah state election today amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Using the hashtags #PRNSabah #SabahMemilih #SabahBangkit, these voters especially the younger group uploaded photographs on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to show their experience, right from the moment of scanning the MySejahtera application code on arrival at the polling centres until after they have completing voting, with their fingers already marked with black ink.

Some also took wefies with friends after voting, with captions such as “kami sudah selesai mengundi”, “Selamat mengundi warga Sabah, pilihan di tangan anda” and “Good morning Sabahan, get out and vote:”

As at noon today, bright weather was reported in most places and the polling process has proceeded smoothly, with police, Election Commission (EC) and Health Ministry personnel doing their job to ensure everything was under control.

A voter gets her finger inked at the voting station located at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020.

In the interior about 80km from the state capital here, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate from STAR for the Tambunan seat, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, voted at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Tambunan at 9.50am.

Dressed in the traditional Kadazan Dusun attire complete with the Siga headgear, Jeffrey greeted voters and EC workers there.

About one hour later, the BN candidate for Lamag and Sabah BN chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, voted at SMK Bukit Garam, Kinabatangan and advised voters to abide by the Covid-19 SOP.

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman cast his ballot at SK Sungai Manila, Sandakan, a polling centre for the Sungai Manila seat, at 11.04am.

The incumbent Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, who was escorted by guards, also mingled with other voters, who seemed excited to meet him.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh was a busy man, moving around since morning to inspect the polling process at several polling centres, including SJK (C) Chung Hwa and SMK Sanzac Kota Kinabalu.

Former Kota Belud Member of Parliament and Tuaran Umno division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan also fulfilled his responsibility as a voter, showing his ink-stained finger after casting his ballot at SK Serusup, Tuaran at 11.35am.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened for the 73 state constituencies at 7.30am to enable voters to pick a government for the next five years. Voting will close at 5pm. ― Bernama