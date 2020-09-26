Sabah election: 58pc turnout as at 3pm, says EC

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, 26 Sept — A total of 58 per cent of the eligible voters have cast their ballots as at 3pm in the 16th Sabah state election today, the Election Commission (EC) said.

It was an increase of four per cent from the voter turnout recorded at 2pm.

The EC is targetting a turnout of between 70 and 75 per cent by the time all polling stations close at 5pm.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened for the 73 state constituencies at 7.30am to enable voters to pick a government for the next five years.

A total of 1,088,711 voters are eligible to vote today. — Bernama