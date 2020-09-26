Police report incident-free polling in Sabah

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PAPAR, Sept 26 — The police reported incident-free polling in the 16th Sabah state election.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said today polling has been smooth and under control at all polling stations throughout the state.

He also said, at a press conference at noon at the Papar District Police headquarters, that the police received 193 reports on the election campaign up to yesterday.

“Fifty-eight investigation papers have been opened and many of them are under Section 500 of the Penal Code (for slander) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (for improper use of network facilities or network service),” he said.

The Election Commission reported 54 per cent voter turnout as of 2pm. — Bernama