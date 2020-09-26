MACC nabs five law enforcers for allegedly asking for bribe from couple in Kuching

Two policemen and three police volunteer reserve corps personnel have been arrested by the MACC for allegedly asking a RM1,000 bribe from a couple at a shopping mall’s carpark. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 26 — Two policemen and three police volunteer reserve corps personnel have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly asking a RM1,000 bribe from a couple at a shopping mall’s carpark here.

MACC, in a statement today, said the suspects, aged between 35 and 51 years old were arrested, at its headquarters here after their statements were recorded at 9.30pm on Friday, a day after the alleged incident.

The suspects have been remanded until Oct 1 to assist in investigations under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, it said.

The remand application by MACC was approved by Magistrate Dora Andau at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

According to the statement, the couple were inside their car when one of the suspects knocked on their car’s window and ordered them to step out of the vehicle.

One of the suspects then allegedly asked the couple to pay them RM1,000 to avoid any legal action being taken against them for committing ‘khalwat’. — Borneo Post