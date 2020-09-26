Khairy thanks ‘friend’ Shafie, but says Sabahans have spoken as GRS claims simple majority

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — As his Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) claimed early victory with 37 seats in the state election, Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted his thanks to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for a “well fought campaign”.

Despite being on opposite sides in the country’s fast-changing political landscape, the federal science and technology minister still called Shafie his “friend”.

“Thank you to @mohdshafieapdal (Shafie) for a well fought campaign. You will always be my friend.

“The voters of Sabah have spoken. We must do justice to their hopes of a fairer union. Radu (fight) until win,” Khairy posted on his official Twitter account.

The Opposition GRS alliance comprises Barisan Nasional (BN) parties, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and local-based Parti Bersatu Sabah.

Sabah BN chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and PN sectretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin both declared victory for GRS, even as the Election Commission continued to tally the votes.

Unofficial results as at 9.30pm showed GRS won a simple majority of 37 seats in the 73-seat Sabah assembly.

If it succeeds in capturing 49 seats, it would have two-thirds control of the state legislature, which would enable it to amend the state constitution.