Ismail Sabri: 115 arrested for RMCO violations, most caught for disobeying social distancing measures

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A total of 115 people were arrested for violating the movement control order (MCO) regulations yesterday, with the bulk of offenders disobeying social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders in areas placed under the administrative enhanced movement control order.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 111 of those detained were issued compounds, while four were remanded.

“Among the offences that breached the MCO regulations include concerning physical distancing (35 cases), failure to provide reasonable reason for being outside in EMCO areas (31 cases), possessing expired traveling documents (26), failure to prepare or provide equipment needed for contact tracing (17 cases), five cases of operating beyond the permitted time and one for failure to wear a face mask,” Sabri said in a statement today.

Yesterday’s arrests follow 53,695 checks conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), which involved 12,356 personnel.

He also said authorities also managed to pick up 67 illegal migrants across the country yesterday, with 98 roadblocks set up to curb the influx of cross-border criminal activities and the spread of Covid-19 from the outside.

Since the mandatory quarantine rule for returning Malaysians was reinforced on July 24, Ismail said a total of 35,116 individuals have crossed borders into the country and have been stationed at 75 designated quarantine centres nationwide.

“Of that amount, a total of 7,903 individuals are currently under quarantine while 103 have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The remaining 27,110 have been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.