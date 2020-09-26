In first upset of Sabah election, Warisan’s key KDM ally loses in Kiulu seat

A voter cradles her child as he casts her vote at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — In arguably the first upset of the state election so far, Upko party president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau is expected to lose the Kiulu seat to incumbent Datuk Joniston Bangkuai from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

In unofficial results from party sources, Bangkuai looks set to retain the seat for his third term, while increasing his majority from 2018 by some 1,500 votes.

The Kiulu seat was a six-cornered fight that pitched the popular former journalist against Tangau, who has been vilified by Barisan Nasional (BN) for leaving the coalition post-GE14 to form a government with Parti Warisan Sabah.

Upko is a partner to the Warisan government and contesting 12 seats in this election.

Kiulu is a semi-rural seat in the Tuaran district which has been held by PBS for several terms.

In the Tamparuli seat next to Kiulu, PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim is also leading and is expected to win his seat.

Official results from the Election Commission have yet to be published.