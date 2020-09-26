EMCO: 100kg fresh fish for affected families in Kota Setar, says Kindness Malaysia chief

Police personnel man a road block in Kota Setar after the district was placed under administrative EMCO, September 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — A non-governmental organisation, Kindness Malaysia, in collaboration with a businessman today distributed free fish to 100 families affected by the administrative enhanced movement control order in Kota Setar district here.

Kindness Malaysia chairman Mohd Azrul Mohd Razak said the initiative carried out through its food bank was aimed at easing the burden of those who have lost their job and income following the EMCO which was enforced from September 11 until yesterday.

“The businessman who wished to remain anonymous contributed 100kg of fresh ikan kembung for the needy via the ‘Fish 4 Free’ programme whereby one family can have one kg of fish.

“The recipients comprised those who used to receive food assistance through Kindness Malaysia Food Bank and those who had contacted us for help,” he told reporters here, today.

Mohd Azrul said for those who were unable to pick up the fish by themselves due to health or transportation issues, the goods were sent directly to their homes by volunteers.

The EMCO in Kota Setar covers 28 mukims involving 366,787 residents following the increase in Covid-19 cases from the Sungai and Tawar clusters in the district.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO in Kota Setar has ended but the government decided to extend the Targeted enhanced movement control order in Tongkang Yard flats in Seberang Perak until Oct 7 due to high risk of Covid-19 infection in the area. — Bernama