Dr Mahathir says will not contest in GE15

LANGKAWI, Sept 26 — Langkawi Member of Parliament Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would not contest in the coming general election (GE) if it is held according to schedule as he would be 98-years-old then.

The former prime minister , however said, he would be willing to offer advice and share his experiences with members of his party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

He told this to reporters when met at his Langkawi MP service centre here today.

Asked if there was a need to dissolve Parliament for a general election to be held following the latest political development in the country, Dr Mahathir said the Covid-19 pandemic situation posed a risk to the plan.

“Under normal circumstances, it can (be dissolved) because the GE gives power to the people to decide who becomes the government. But at this time, the country is facing the Covid-19 problem, this problem causes the cost of holding the GE to be high and also exposes the people to the spread of the disease.

“I am confident that if the GE is held, many people will be affected by Covid-19, many will die. The question is whether we give priority to politics or the people’s lives,” he added. — Bernama