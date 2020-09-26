DAP set to retain all six Sabah seats, unable to dislodge Star from Bingkor

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Early counts show that all six DAP incumbents are set to retain their seats in the Sabah election by a big margin.

However, the party appears unlikely to be able to wrest Bingkor.

In unofficial results released by the party at 7pm, DAP has won Luyang with 10,488 votes to Perikatan National’s 602 votes and the Elopura seat with 9,061 votes to Barisan Nasional’s 2,598.

DAP is also far ahead of its competitors in Likas, Kapayan,Tanjung Papat and Sri Tanjong.

Its closest contender are Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance.

All the seats are in urban areas in and around Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan, except for Bingkor, which is a rural non-Muslim majority seat.

The Bingkor incumbent is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s Robert Tawik who looks set to keep it.