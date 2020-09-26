Crocodile with forty eggs spotted during land clearing in Kuala Baram

The crocodile is spotted covered by earth and grass. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Sept 26 — An adult crocodile believed to have laid over forty eggs has been spotted at an area being cleared for a coconut plantation in Kuala Baram near here.

According to an eyewitness who preferred to remain anonymous, his colleague informed him on Wednesday (September 23) morning that workers at the coconut plantation site in Kuala Baram Wetlands area has spotted a big crocodile.

“I immediately called my friend Ting Soo Ping on Wednesday to check if he is interested in taking photos of the crocodile at the site, to which he agreed.

“We had a glimpse of the crocodile in the thick undergrowth not far from where the workers found the eggs.

“The Iban workers told us that they do not want to disturb the crocodile eggs hidden in a small mount of earth and grass as it is against their beliefs,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that they have yet to inform the authorities as the workers are trying to bait the crocodile to be removed.

“They are not sure how many crocodiles are in the area and size of the one spotted but they said its stomach is as big as an oil drum.

“We really want the authorities to act fast for the safety of the workers as there could be many more. Workers have started clearing the area recently for the coconut plantation,” he added.

Meanwhile Ting when contacted said he agreed to go with his friend to film and photograph the crocodile which they only managed to glimpse as the reptile was covered with earth and grass.

“We are friends who share interest in photography and have both shared photos and videos on crocodiles and birds in and around Miri including at Bulatan Park and the hornbills at Piasau Nature Reserve, PNR in Facebook,” said Ting. — Borneo Post Online