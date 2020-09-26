Covid-19: One new case recorded in Sarawak, total at 704, says SDMC

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Sept 26 — Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state at 704.

In a statement, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the 704th case was detected in Lawas involving a healthcare worker with the State Health Department who had undergone the Covid-19 test screening before participating in the Public Health Assistance Team to Sabah to help in tackling the infection spread there.

The case underwent Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic on September 20.

Samples for the test was sent to the Public Health Laboratory in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on the same day and the results of the Covid-19 screening for the rT-PCR test showed that the case was positive on September 25.

The case had a fever and cough on September 1 and 2.

The case has been referred to Miri Hospital for further treatment. Early investigation shows that this case did not have any history of travelling abroad but had visited Kota Kinabalu on July 26 on personal business and had only stayed a night at an apartment there.

Preliminary investigation also indicated that this case is likely to be locally transmitted. Contact tracing is being conducted on the case’s family, work contacts and social contacts.

Meanwhile, SDMC also informed that there was no case of recovery and discharge for the day. To-date, 681 or 96.73 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of four cases are still being treated at hospital’s isolation wards. They are treated at Sibu Hospital , Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, SGH and Bintulu Hospital respectively. There is one case, which was reported in Sandakan, Sabah currently receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs), there were four new ones, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,705 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 28 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 613 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 24,504.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.7 per cent of total cases. — Borneo Post